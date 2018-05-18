Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Jaffray set a $33.00 target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Collegium Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.83.

Collegium Pharmaceutical traded up $0.41, reaching $25.61, during trading on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 810 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,315. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $24.26 and a 52 week high of $25.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $811.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 0.78.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.02). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 78.22% and a negative return on equity of 72.87%. The firm had revenue of $63.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.79) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2835.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 44,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $1,154,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 545,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,193,218. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 25.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth about $192,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 12.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,254 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,136 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,119 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 6,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and tampering, including chewing, crushing, and/or dissolving.

