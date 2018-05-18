CoinFi (COFI) Price Down 21.5% This Week

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded down 10.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 18th. CoinFi has a market capitalization of $9.78 million and $332,944.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinFi token can now be bought for about $0.0562 or 0.00000692 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Gate.io and IDEX. Over the last seven days, CoinFi has traded down 21.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00008287 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003854 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00021548 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000831 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.80 or 0.00723175 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012288 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00051086 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00188758 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00083680 BTC.

CoinFi Profile

CoinFi’s genesis date was January 26th, 2018. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,927,968 tokens. CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CoinFi is www.coinfi.com . The official message board for CoinFi is medium.com/coinfi

CoinFi Token Trading

CoinFi can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Gate.io and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

