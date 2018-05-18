Coherent, Inc. (COHR) Shares Bought by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,156 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Coherent were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Coherent in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Coherent during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coherent during the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Coherent during the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coherent during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Coherent alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:COHR opened at $178.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 3.10. Coherent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.21 and a 12-month high of $177.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.98.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.49 by ($0.12). Coherent had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The firm had revenue of $481.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.91 earnings per share. Coherent’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Coherent, Inc. will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coherent announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 7th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Coherent in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $248.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Coherent to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.67.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc provides lasers and laser-based technology in a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications worldwide. It operates through two segments, Specialty Lasers and Systems, and Commercial Lasers and Components. The company designs, manufactures, services, and markets lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Coherent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.