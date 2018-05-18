Cohen & Steers Quality (RQI) Short Interest Update

Cohen & Steers Quality (NYSE:RQI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 217,054 shares, a decline of 65.3% from the April 13th total of 625,676 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 393,836 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,034,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,082,000 after purchasing an additional 22,436 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 807,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,215,000 after acquiring an additional 218,063 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 704,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,914,000 after acquiring an additional 74,055 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality by 226.6% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 195,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 135,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Youngs Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 153,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 13,496 shares in the last quarter.

RQI stock opened at $11.20 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Quality has a 52 week low of $11.27 and a 52 week high of $11.35.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.57%.

Cohen & Steers Quality Company Profile

Cohen??& Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

