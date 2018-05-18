Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling (CCHGY) Forecasted to Post FY2018 Earnings of $1.62 Per Share

Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Group dropped their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 16th. Jefferies Group analyst E. Mundy now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.62 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.67. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling’s FY2019 earnings at $1.77 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.89 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.01 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling stock opened at $34.88 on Thursday. Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling has a 52-week low of $28.13 and a 52-week high of $38.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of -0.35.

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, coffee, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Coca-Cola Light, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

