CNO Financial Group (CNO) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,183,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 328,131 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.71% of CNO Financial Group worth $25,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 114.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $171,000. Connable Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. 96.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNO Financial Group opened at $20.30 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. CNO Financial Group has a 1-year low of $19.98 and a 1-year high of $20.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.16.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.20. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter. analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 11th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 8th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.82%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CNO. Morgan Stanley raised shares of CNO Financial Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNO Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. Wells Fargo set a $25.00 target price on shares of CNO Financial Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. William Blair began coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a report on Monday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CNO Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

