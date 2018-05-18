CNO Financial Group (CNO) Earning Favorable Press Coverage, Study Shows

Media coverage about CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) has been trending positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. CNO Financial Group earned a daily sentiment score of 0.49 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.3334672803974 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

CNO Financial Group opened at $20.30 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. CNO Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.98 and a fifty-two week high of $20.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.16.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 4.67%. equities analysts predict that CNO Financial Group will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 11th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.82%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNO. ValuEngine downgraded CNO Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Wells Fargo set a $25.00 target price on CNO Financial Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. William Blair began coverage on CNO Financial Group in a report on Monday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised CNO Financial Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CNO Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

