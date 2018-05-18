CNB Financial (CCNE) Earns Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.03

News headlines about CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. CNB Financial earned a media sentiment score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the bank an impact score of 45.7715942816328 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

NASDAQ:CCNE opened at $30.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $454.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.75. CNB Financial has a 52 week low of $29.61 and a 52 week high of $29.70.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $28.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.62 million. CNB Financial had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 11.29%. analysts predict that CNB Financial will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 31st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.29%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CCNE shares. BidaskClub cut CNB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.50 target price on shares of CNB Financial in a report on Monday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on CNB Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

In other CNB Financial news, Director Joel E. Peterson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $60,420.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,157.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,414 shares of company stock worth $72,624. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. It accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

