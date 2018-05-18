Clovis Oncology (CLVS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $31.34 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) will post $31.34 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Clovis Oncology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $25.20 million and the highest is $44.80 million. Clovis Oncology reported sales of $14.62 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 114.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will report full year sales of $140.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $112.00 million to $173.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $301.32 million per share, with estimates ranging from $245.00 million to $387.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Clovis Oncology.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by ($0.18). Clovis Oncology had a negative net margin of 545.80% and a negative return on equity of 79.02%. The company had revenue of $18.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.33) EPS. Clovis Oncology’s quarterly revenue was up 164.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CLVS shares. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Clovis Oncology to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $86.00 target price on Clovis Oncology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Clovis Oncology from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Cann started coverage on Clovis Oncology in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Clovis Oncology from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Clovis Oncology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.53.

CLVS stock opened at $52.01 on Friday. Clovis Oncology has a 1 year low of $50.79 and a 1 year high of $51.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 6.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 0.92.

In other Clovis Oncology news, Director Thorlef Spickschen sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 13,500 shares of company stock valued at $816,705 over the last quarter. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 5,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology during the 1st quarter worth $146,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology during the 4th quarter worth $328,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 819.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 4,981 shares during the last quarter.

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

