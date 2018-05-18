Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Has $289,000 Holdings in Marriott International (MAR)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lessened its stake in Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth about $185,269,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,767,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,846,000 after acquiring an additional 853,341 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth about $104,785,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,313,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,209,000 after acquiring an additional 599,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 525.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 700,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,050,000 after acquiring an additional 588,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. ValuEngine raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $146.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.15.

In other Marriott International news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 2,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total value of $303,226.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,181. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $11,275,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,362,006.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 97,606 shares of company stock valued at $13,752,874 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Marriott International opened at $138.29 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Marriott International has a 12-month low of $138.61 and a 12-month high of $139.51. The company has a market capitalization of $49.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.12. Marriott International had a return on equity of 41.82% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 18th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 17th. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 30.28%.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

