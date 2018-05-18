Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Decreases Position in Goldman Sachs (GS)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC decreased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,763 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs were worth $5,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs during the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs during the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs during the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs during the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. 73.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GS has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Goldman Sachs to $221.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Goldman Sachs to $265.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Goldman Sachs from $301.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $289.00 price target (down previously from $308.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Goldman Sachs has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.78.

Goldman Sachs opened at $239.10 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . Goldman Sachs has a one year low of $240.61 and a one year high of $241.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 17th. The investment management company reported $6.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.58 by $1.37. Goldman Sachs had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Goldman Sachs will post 23.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 31st will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 30th. This is a boost from Goldman Sachs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Goldman Sachs’s dividend payout ratio is 15.18%.

In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 6,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.92, for a total value of $1,778,292.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.37, for a total value of $1,167,628.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,800,588. Insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

