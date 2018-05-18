Citi Trends (CTRN) Receives News Impact Rating of 0.22

Media stories about Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Citi Trends earned a coverage optimism score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the company an impact score of 47.0408830157625 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

CTRN has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 24th. MKM Partners upgraded Citi Trends from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Citi Trends alerts:

CTRN stock opened at $30.54 on Friday. Citi Trends has a twelve month low of $30.06 and a twelve month high of $30.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.20.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 16th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $212.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Citi Trends will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Citi Trends announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, March 16th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Christina Short sold 2,752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total transaction of $85,064.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,910.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ivy D. Council sold 4,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total value of $127,630.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 80,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,487,018.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.41% of the company’s stock.

Citi Trends Company Profile

Citi Trends, Inc operates as an off-price retailer of urban fashion apparel and accessories. The company offers apparel comprising fashion sportswear for men, women, and children, as well as offerings for newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; accessories comprising handbags, jewelry, footwear, belts, intimate apparel, scrubs, and sleepwear; and decorative home products, functional home products, beauty products, books, toys, and electronic accessories.

Receive News & Ratings for Citi Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citi Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.