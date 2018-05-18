Chuy’s (CHUY) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CHUY. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $29.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Chuy’s from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Chuy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Wedbush reiterated a hold rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chuy’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chuy’s presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.60.

Chuy’s traded down $0.25, reaching $28.45, during mid-day trading on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 10 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,366. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.01 million, a PE ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of -0.34. Chuy’s has a 52-week low of $28.15 and a 52-week high of $28.40.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $93.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.58 million. Chuy’s had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Chuy’s will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Steven J. Hislop sold 3,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $110,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,973,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven J. Hislop sold 27,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $811,440.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,977,773.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Chuy’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Chuy’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chuy’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chuy’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Chuy’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. Institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

About Chuy’s

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants under the Chuy's name in Texas and 19 states in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 91 Chuy's restaurants in 19 states. Chuy's Holdings, Inc was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

