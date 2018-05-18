Choice Hotels (CHH) is Bamco Inc. NY’s 10th Largest Position

Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Choice Hotels (NYSE:CHH) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,847,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,376 shares during the period. Choice Hotels makes up about 1.8% of Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 0.09% of Choice Hotels worth $388,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Choice Hotels by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,187,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,158,000 after buying an additional 348,800 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Choice Hotels by 329.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 575,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,662,000 after buying an additional 441,418 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Choice Hotels by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 352,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,353,000 after buying an additional 61,900 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in Choice Hotels by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 352,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,336,000 after buying an additional 41,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in Choice Hotels by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 345,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,799,000 after buying an additional 10,906 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.44% of the company’s stock.

CHH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (down from $73.00) on shares of Choice Hotels in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective (down from $83.00) on shares of Choice Hotels in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo restated a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 target price (up from $86.00) on shares of Choice Hotels in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Choice Hotels to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Choice Hotels presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.00.

Shares of Choice Hotels opened at $79.40 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com . The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.10. Choice Hotels has a one year low of $79.20 and a one year high of $79.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.06, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Choice Hotels (NYSE:CHH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $209.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.75 million. Choice Hotels had a net margin of 10.92% and a negative return on equity of 74.98%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. analysts forecast that Choice Hotels will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 29th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Choice Hotels’s payout ratio is currently 29.86%.

In other news, Director William L. Jews sold 3,250 shares of Choice Hotels stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total transaction of $254,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,958,149.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott E. Oaksmith sold 10,546 shares of Choice Hotels stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total value of $834,399.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,639,126.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,795 shares of company stock worth $5,057,823 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and SkyTouch Technology segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, Cambria hotels & suites, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

