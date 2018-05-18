ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (IMOS) & Inphi (IPHI) Critical Review

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ: IMOS) and Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES and Inphi, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES 0 0 0 0 N/A Inphi 2 3 9 0 2.50

Inphi has a consensus target price of $39.57, suggesting a potential upside of 19.44%. Given Inphi’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Inphi is more favorable than ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.7% of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Inphi shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES and Inphi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES 3.81% 4.00% 2.15% Inphi -27.52% -0.01% -0.01%

Risk and Volatility

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inphi has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES pays an annual dividend of $0.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Inphi does not pay a dividend. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES pays out 48.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES and Inphi’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES $605.30 million 0.97 $94.36 million $0.95 14.48 Inphi $348.20 million 4.16 -$74.90 million $0.58 57.12

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has higher revenue and earnings than Inphi. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Inphi, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES beats Inphi on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Company Profile

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high integration and high precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services. The company provides a range of back-end assembly and test services, including engineering test, wafer probing, and final test services, as well as lead frame and organic substrate based package assembly services for memory and logic/mixed-signal semiconductors; memory modules; and gold bumping, assembly, and test services for LCD and other flat-panel display driver semiconductors. Its semiconductors are used in personal computers; graphics applications, such as game consoles; communications equipment; mobile products comprising cellular handsets, tablets, and consumer electronic products; and display applications, such as flat-panel displays. The company serves customers in Taiwan, Singapore, the United States, Japan, Korea, Hong Kong, and others. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. was founded in 1997 and is based in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

Inphi Company Profile

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. The company's analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offers high signal integrity at data speeds while reducing system power consumption. Its semiconductor solutions are designed to address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of next generation communications and datacenter infrastructures. Its solutions provide a high-speed interface between analog signals and digital information in high-performance systems, such as telecommunications transport systems, enterprise networking equipment, datacenters and enterprise servers, storage platforms, test and measurement systems, and military systems. The company also provides 25G to 600G high-speed analog semiconductor solutions for the communications market. Its products perform a range of functions, such as amplifying, encoding, multiplexing, demultiplexing, retiming signals at speeds up to 400 Gbps. Inphi Corporation sells its products directly through its sales force, as well as through a network of sales representatives and distributors to original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as TCom Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Inphi Corporation in February 2001. Inphi Corporation was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Receive News & Ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.