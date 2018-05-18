China Biologic Products (CBPO) Lowered to “Hold” at Jefferies Group

Jefferies Group lowered shares of China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of China Biologic Products from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of China Biologic Products from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Biologic Products from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of China Biologic Products from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $105.00 price target on shares of China Biologic Products and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. China Biologic Products currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $101.00.

Shares of CBPO stock opened at $78.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.47. China Biologic Products has a 12 month low of $79.30 and a 12 month high of $82.11.

China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $112.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.25 million. China Biologic Products had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 17.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. research analysts forecast that China Biologic Products will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBPO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in China Biologic Products by 854.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 597,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,057,000 after acquiring an additional 534,824 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its position in China Biologic Products by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 635,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,078,000 after acquiring an additional 279,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in China Biologic Products by 36.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 926,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,038,000 after acquiring an additional 247,555 shares in the last quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC raised its position in China Biologic Products by 430.9% during the fourth quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC now owns 160,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,670,000 after acquiring an additional 130,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in China Biologic Products by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 228,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,989,000 after acquiring an additional 90,891 shares in the last quarter. 57.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Biologic Products Company Profile

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of human plasma-based biopharmaceutical products to hospitals and inoculation centers in the People's Republic of China. It offers human albumin for treating shock caused by blood loss trauma or burn; raised intracranial pressure caused by hydrocephalus or trauma; oedema or ascites caused by hepatocirrhosis and nephropathy; and neonatal hyperbilirubinemia, as well as for the prevention and treatment of low-density-lipoproteinemia.

