Chicago Equity Partners LLC Sells 23,070 Shares of Aetna (AET)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC decreased its position in Aetna (NYSE:AET) by 70.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,070 shares during the quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Aetna were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AET. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Aetna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Davis R M Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aetna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Aetna by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 462,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,504,000 after buying an additional 186,033 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Aetna by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Aetna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AET shares. Deutsche Bank raised Aetna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $195.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 target price on shares of Aetna in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 target price on shares of Aetna in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Citigroup cut Aetna from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $187.89 to $212.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Aetna from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.36.

Shares of Aetna opened at $177.03 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a market cap of $57.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Aetna has a 12-month low of $176.69 and a 12-month high of $177.56.

Aetna (NYSE:AET) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.22. Aetna had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Aetna will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Aetna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.28%.

Aetna Inc operates as a health care benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Care, Group Insurance, and Large Case Pensions. The Health Care segment offers medical, pharmacy benefit management service, dental, behavioral health, and vision plans on an insured and employer-funded basis.

