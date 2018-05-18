Chicago Equity Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Post Holdings (POST)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Post Holdings (NYSE:POST) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 23,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Post by 734.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Post in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Post in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Post in the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Post in the first quarter valued at about $231,000.

Several research firms have weighed in on POST. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Post in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Citigroup set a $105.00 target price on Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered Post from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Post from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Vertical Group raised Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.86.

Post opened at $76.73 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Post Holdings has a one year low of $76.47 and a one year high of $77.13.

Post (NYSE:POST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Post had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Post Holdings will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells ready-to-eat cereal and hot cereal, egg, refrigerated potato, cheese and other dairy case, and pasta products; and markets and distributes ready-to-drink beverages, bars, powders and other nutritional supplements.

