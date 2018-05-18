Chicago Equity Partners LLC Invests $1.51 Million in Copart (CPRT)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 29,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CPRT shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Copart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Consumer Edge upgraded shares of Copart from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Stephens upgraded shares of Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $56.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Copart has a 1-year low of $55.19 and a 1-year high of $55.93.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $459.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.11 million. Copart had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 30.94%. Copart’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. research analysts expect that Copart will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 13,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $676,516.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,116.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology to vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as for individual owners.

