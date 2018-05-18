Chicago Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Cavium (CAVM)

Chicago Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Cavium (NASDAQ:CAVM) by 89.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,270 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 201,730 shares during the period. Cavium comprises about 0.7% of Chicago Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Chicago Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cavium were worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CAVM. Delpha Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cavium during the 4th quarter worth $114,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Cavium during the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Cavium during the 4th quarter worth $126,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cavium during the 4th quarter worth $131,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Cavium by 201.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,657 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Cavium from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Cavium from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Raymond James lowered Cavium from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Cavium from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cavium from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.33.

Shares of Cavium opened at $77.06 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 963.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.94. Cavium has a 1 year low of $76.33 and a 1 year high of $77.07.

In other news, CEO Syed Ali sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total value of $11,088,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,023,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,469,289.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 20,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $1,871,592.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 242,499 shares of company stock worth $21,633,532 over the last three months. 4.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cavium, Inc designs, develops, and markets semiconductor processors for intelligent and secure networks in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated semiconductor processors that enable intelligent processing for wired and wireless infrastructure and cloud for networking, communications, storage, and security applications.

