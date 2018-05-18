Chicago Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Kapstone (KS)

Chicago Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kapstone (NYSE:KS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 753,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,842,000. Kapstone comprises about 10.1% of Chicago Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KS. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in shares of Kapstone during the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kapstone during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kapstone during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kapstone during the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kapstone during the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kapstone alerts:

Kapstone opened at $34.40 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 3.02. Kapstone has a 1 year low of $34.48 and a 1 year high of $34.63.

Kapstone (NYSE:KS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $799.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.80 million. Kapstone had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 8.07%. Kapstone’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Kapstone will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KS. Deutsche Bank cut Kapstone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. ValuEngine raised Kapstone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kapstone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Kapstone in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Kapstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.17.

About Kapstone

KapStone Paper and Packaging Corporation produces and sells a range of containerboards, corrugated products, and specialty paper products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Paper and Packaging, and Distribution. The Paper and Packaging segment offers containerboards consisting of linerboard and corrugated medium to manufacture corrugated containers for packaging products; and corrugated products.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kapstone (NYSE:KS).

Receive News & Ratings for Kapstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kapstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.