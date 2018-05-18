Chevron Co. (CVX) EVP Sells $3,260,250.00 in Stock

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) EVP Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.41, for a total transaction of $3,260,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:CVX opened at $129.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.99, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.14. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $128.31 and a 52 week high of $129.64.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $37.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.34 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.08%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVX. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Piper Jaffray restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Vetr upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.38 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.92.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 72,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,534,000 after acquiring an additional 4,651 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 184,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,655,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 340,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,018,000 after buying an additional 8,865 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 35,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,208,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. 64.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

