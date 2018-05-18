Chessman Wealth Strategies RIA Boosts Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (CWB)

Chessman Wealth Strategies RIA boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 208,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,340 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF accounts for about 13.5% of Chessman Wealth Strategies RIA’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Chessman Wealth Strategies RIA’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF were worth $10,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 14,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 40,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,070,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 8,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CWB opened at $52.91 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $52.94 and a twelve month high of $53.07.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.091 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

