Chesapeake Lodging (CHSP) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Chesapeake Lodging (NYSE:CHSP) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Chesapeake Lodging from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott dropped their target price on Chesapeake Lodging from $32.00 to $26.32 and set a fair value rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Chesapeake Lodging from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.05.

NYSE CHSP opened at $29.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Chesapeake Lodging has a 1-year low of $29.62 and a 1-year high of $29.81.

Chesapeake Lodging (NYSE:CHSP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $135.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.60 million. Chesapeake Lodging had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Chesapeake Lodging will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO D. Rick Adams sold 75,612 shares of Chesapeake Lodging stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total value of $2,252,481.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 157,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,691,925. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Graham J. Wootten sold 50,000 shares of Chesapeake Lodging stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $1,525,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 225,612 shares of company stock valued at $6,821,981 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Lodging by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,223,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,499,000 after buying an additional 115,737 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Lodging by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,479,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,966,000 after buying an additional 43,559 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Lodging in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,874,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Lodging by 707.5% in the 4th quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 1,583,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,909,000 after buying an additional 1,387,804 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Lodging by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 949,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,409,000 after buying an additional 10,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Lodging Company Profile

Chesapeake Lodging Trust is a self-advised lodging real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investments primarily in upper-upscale hotels in major business and convention markets and, on a selective basis, premium select-service hotels in urban settings or unique locations in the United States.

