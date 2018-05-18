Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP) is Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt’s 6th Largest Position

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,905,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares during the period. Check Point Software Technologies comprises about 4.2% of Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $487,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $2,440,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,114,000. Sather Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 90,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,330,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,613,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 833,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,391,000 after acquiring an additional 182,203 shares during the last quarter. 67.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $95.96 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12 month low of $95.62 and a 12 month high of $97.02. The company has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.66.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 43.15% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The business had revenue of $452.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $119.20 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Group cut their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.99.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. provides hardware and software products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides security gateways to protect the networks and prevent the threats of enterprises, data centers, and small and large branch offices; security gateway appliances, including platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and security management software, which offers security management through a single console that streamlines security operations and provides visibility into policy administration and threat analysis.

