Chatham Capital Group Inc. Sells 2,250 Shares of Maximus Inc. (MMS)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Maximus Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Maximus were worth $1,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Maximus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $306,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in Maximus by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 634,146 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $42,324,000 after purchasing an additional 210,213 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Maximus by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,200,823 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $80,143,000 after purchasing an additional 45,574 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Maximus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,000,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Maximus by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,791 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 8,292 shares in the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on MMS. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Maximus from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 11th. First Analysis raised Maximus from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective (up from $66.00) on shares of Maximus in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Maximus opened at $61.95 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.13. Maximus Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.51 and a 12-month high of $62.16.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The health services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $612.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.97 million. Maximus had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Maximus Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 14th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.94%.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Montoni sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.89, for a total value of $2,036,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard A. Montoni sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total value of $674,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,777,450. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Maximus Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, Singapore, and Saudi Arabia. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments, as well as related consulting services for state, provincial, and national government programs comprising Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, the Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, the Health Assessment Advisory Service, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

