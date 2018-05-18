Chatham Capital Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Texas Roadhouse (TXRH)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. cut its holdings in Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TXRH. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,920 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Texas Roadhouse opened at $60.40 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.85. Texas Roadhouse has a fifty-two week low of $59.60 and a fifty-two week high of $60.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.56.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $627.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director James R. Zarley sold 10,900 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $619,338.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathy Widmer sold 8,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total value of $452,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,784.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TXRH shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $64.00 price target (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price target (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Texas Roadhouse has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.46.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of February 20, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 550 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.