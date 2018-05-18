Chatham Capital Group Inc. Has $1.49 Million Holdings in American Ecology Co. (ECOL)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. decreased its stake in American Ecology Co. (NASDAQ:ECOL) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in American Ecology were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Ecology by 3.1% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,617,000 after buying an additional 3,188 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in American Ecology by 6.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 38,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in American Ecology in the first quarter valued at about $705,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in American Ecology by 3.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 203,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,854,000 after buying an additional 7,361 shares during the period. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Ecology in the first quarter valued at about $261,000. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Ecology alerts:

Shares of American Ecology opened at $58.90 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. American Ecology Co. has a 1 year low of $58.80 and a 1 year high of $58.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

American Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). American Ecology had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $120.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that American Ecology Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 20th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. American Ecology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.86%.

ECOL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of American Ecology in a research note on Friday, February 16th. UBS initiated coverage on American Ecology in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered American Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on American Ecology from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. American Ecology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.80.

In other American Ecology news, Director Daniel Fox sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $88,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey R. Feeler sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.59, for a total value of $1,364,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,319,542.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,482 shares of company stock valued at $2,531,564 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About American Ecology

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services; and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers hazardous material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous waste at its landfill, wastewater, and other treatment facilities.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Ecology Co. (NASDAQ:ECOL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Ecology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Ecology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.