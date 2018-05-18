CF Industries (CF) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its position in CF Industries (NYSE:CF) by 94.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 47,182 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CF. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $69,077,000. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 814.1% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 832,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,425,000 after buying an additional 741,681 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $24,657,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,079,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,623,000 after buying an additional 487,200 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Bolt Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital LP now owns 1,197,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,956,000 after buying an additional 486,606 shares during the period.

Shares of CF Industries opened at $41.10 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.65. CF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $40.99 and a fifty-two week high of $41.80.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $957.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. CF Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.11% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. research analysts anticipate that CF Industries will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is -480.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CF shares. TheStreet raised CF Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised CF Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Stephens set a $43.00 target price on CF Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray set a $44.00 target price on CF Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.71.

In other news, VP Adam L. Hall sold 15,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $629,836.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,609.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. The company operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, Other, and Phosphate segments. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate.

