Cerner (CERN) Given a $68.00 Price Target at Jefferies Group

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) received a $68.00 target price from Jefferies Group in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.24% from the company’s previous close.

CERN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Cerner in a report on Monday, March 5th. Wells Fargo set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Cerner and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 31st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cerner in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.51.

Shares of NASDAQ CERN traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.25. 57,984 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,761,307. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96. Cerner has a 1-year low of $58.26 and a 1-year high of $59.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 16.50% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Cerner will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Clifford W. Illig sold 307,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $19,852,804.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,229,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,341,469.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Clifford W. Illig sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.32, for a total transaction of $174,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,229,719 shares in the company, valued at $71,717,212.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cerner by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,852,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,416,000 after acquiring an additional 332,712 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Cerner by 18.0% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,297,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877,563 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its position in Cerner by 1.7% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 7,052,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,053,000 after acquiring an additional 120,312 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cerner by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,759,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,916,000 after acquiring an additional 98,444 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Cerner by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,204,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,949,000 after acquiring an additional 114,224 shares during the period. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

