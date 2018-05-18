Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 768,616 PPG Industries (PPG)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 768,616 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,777,000. PPG Industries accounts for 1.0% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. G&S Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth $128,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries opened at $104.41 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $25.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.56. PPG Industries has a 52-week low of $101.76 and a 52-week high of $103.61.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 30.66%.

PPG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $124.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $126.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Friday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.06.

In other PPG Industries news, VP Jean-Marie Greindl sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $1,100,005.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,205,646.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

