Cerecor Inc (CERC) Forecasted to Post Q2 2018 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share

Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ:CERC) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their Q2 2018 EPS estimates for Cerecor in a report released on Thursday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research analyst D. Bautz anticipates that the company will earn ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Cerecor’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.48 million for the quarter. Cerecor had a return on equity of 59.50% and a net margin of 31.17%.

Cerecor opened at $3.85 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $117.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.30. Cerecor has a 1-year low of $3.78 and a 1-year high of $3.82.

In other Cerecor news, Director Armistice Capital Master Fund bought 130,000 shares of Cerecor stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $468,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Armistice Capital, Llc bought 6,189 shares of Cerecor stock in a transaction on Monday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.17 per share, for a total transaction of $25,808.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 522,129 shares of company stock worth $1,825,687. Corporate insiders own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Cerecor by 182.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 31,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 20,333 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Cerecor by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 16,050,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,360,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cerecor during the fourth quarter worth about $194,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cerecor during the first quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Cerecor during the fourth quarter worth about $560,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.54% of the company’s stock.

Cerecor Company Profile

Cerecor Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to treat patients with neurological and psychiatric disorders. It develops CERC-501, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), as well as to treat substance use disorders; CERC-301 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of patients with MDD; and CERC-406 that is in preclinical stage to treat residual cognitive impairment symptoms in patients with MDD.

