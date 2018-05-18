CenturyLink Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (CTL)

CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 79,732 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,317% compared to the average daily volume of 5,628 call options.

NYSE CTL opened at $19.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. CenturyLink has a 1 year low of $19.13 and a 1 year high of $19.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 0.76.

CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. CenturyLink had a return on equity of 4.94% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that CenturyLink will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CTL. Macquarie lowered CenturyLink from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $27.61 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered CenturyLink from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Guggenheim started coverage on CenturyLink in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of CenturyLink in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of CenturyLink in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek bought 7,620,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.72 per share, for a total transaction of $127,408,372.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven T. Clontz bought 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.44 per share, with a total value of $797,040.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 162,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,149,649.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its position in shares of CenturyLink by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 105,861,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,739,303,000 after acquiring an additional 12,957,184 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its position in shares of CenturyLink by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 18,455,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,217,000 after acquiring an additional 992,063 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CenturyLink by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,371,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,650,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685,323 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of CenturyLink by 1,216.8% in the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 6,682,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,491,000 after acquiring an additional 6,174,561 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of CenturyLink by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,388,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,969,000 after acquiring an additional 936,766 shares during the period. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CenturyLink Company Profile

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The company offers virtual private network data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol services; CenturyLink Prism TV that allows customers to watch television or cable channels and record up to four shows on one home digital video recorder; and Vyvx, which provides audio and video feeds over fiber or satellite for broadcast and production customers, as well as satellite digital television services.

