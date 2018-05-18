Celsius (CELH) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, B. Riley set a $8.00 target price on shares of Celsius and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.33.

Get Celsius alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CELH opened at $4.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Celsius has a 52 week low of $4.58 and a 52 week high of $4.65.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.23 million. Celsius had a negative net margin of 21.87% and a negative return on equity of 21.26%. equities research analysts anticipate that Celsius will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Celsius in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Celsius in the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Celsius in the 4th quarter worth approximately $456,000. Loeb Partners Corp purchased a new stake in Celsius in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Celsius in the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. Institutional investors own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, sells, and distributes functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including orange, wild berry, cola, grape, watermelon, grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream.

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.