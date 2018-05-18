Celsius (CELH) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Celsius Holdings, Inc. specializes in commercializing healthier, nutritional functional foods, beverages and dietary supplements. Celsius Holdings, Inc. markets Celsius®, the calorie burner, through its wholly-owned operating subsidiary, Celsius, Inc. The Company sells its products through grocery, drug, convenience, club and mass, and health and fitness channels. The Company’s products are produced in Mooresville, North Carolina, and Monroe, Wisconsin. Celsius, Inc. is dedicated to providing healthier, everyday refreshment through science and innovation. The Company serves customers in the United States and internationally. Celsius Holdings, Inc. is based in Delray Beach, Florida. “

Get Celsius alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. ValuEngine lowered Celsius from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, B. Riley set a $8.00 target price on Celsius and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.33.

Celsius traded up $0.05, hitting $4.51, during trading hours on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.78. Celsius has a one year low of $4.58 and a one year high of $4.65.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Celsius had a negative return on equity of 21.26% and a negative net margin of 21.87%. The business had revenue of $9.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.23 million. research analysts expect that Celsius will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Celsius by 146.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 214,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 127,388 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Celsius in the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Celsius in the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Celsius in the 4th quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Loeb Partners Corp purchased a new stake in Celsius in the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. 6.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, sells, and distributes functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including orange, wild berry, cola, grape, watermelon, grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Celsius (CELH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.