Celldex Therapeutics (CLDX) Given a $2.00 Price Target by HC Wainwright Analysts

HC Wainwright set a $2.00 price objective on Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

CLDX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised Celldex Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Cowen cut Celldex Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Leerink Swann reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $3.00 price objective (down from $4.00) on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. ValuEngine raised Celldex Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut Celldex Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Celldex Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.15.

Get Celldex Therapeutics alerts:

Celldex Therapeutics traded down $0.01, reaching $0.68, during trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. The stock had a trading volume of 25,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,349,564. The stock has a market cap of $99.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.52. Celldex Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $0.71.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.36% and a negative net margin of 1,157.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 87.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Celldex Therapeutics will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,097,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,527,000 after buying an additional 166,780 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 74.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,167,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,710,000 after buying an additional 1,783,765 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,241,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,366,000 after buying an additional 400,965 shares during the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 12.4% during the first quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,436,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after buying an additional 158,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,105,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after buying an additional 148,077 shares during the last quarter. 54.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various immunotherapy technologies and other cancer-targeting biologics. Its drug candidates include glembatumumab vedotin, an antibody-drug that is in Phase IIb study for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer and a Phase II study for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; Varlilumab, an immune modulating antibody that is in a Phase 1 study designed to enhance a patient's immune response against cancer; and CDX-3379, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II study in combination with cetuximab for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.