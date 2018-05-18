CCM Investment Advisers LLC Sells 4,487 Shares of Halliburton (HAL)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 149,736 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 4,487 shares during the quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $7,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HAL. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at about $193,000. 80.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HAL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $62.00 price target on shares of Halliburton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.71.

Shares of HAL opened at $54.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.22. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $52.55 and a fifty-two week high of $53.11.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 15.87%. The business’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Halliburton will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

