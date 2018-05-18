CCM Investment Advisers LLC Lowers Position in Exelon (EXC)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in Exelon (NYSE:EXC) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,185 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the period. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. CI Global Investments Inc. grew its stake in Exelon by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. CI Global Investments Inc. now owns 8,297,053 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $326,987,000 after buying an additional 3,470,082 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in Exelon by 51,895.4% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,367,739 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $132,723,000 after buying an additional 3,361,262 shares in the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan grew its stake in Exelon by 766.8% in the 1st quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 2,439,097 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $95,149,000 after buying an additional 2,157,700 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Exelon by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,733,452 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $223,662,000 after buying an additional 1,654,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Exelon by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,704,703 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $303,642,000 after buying an additional 1,242,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

EXC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs upgraded shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.30 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. SunTrust Banks set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Exelon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Exelon to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.43.

Exelon opened at $39.35 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . The firm has a market cap of $38.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Exelon has a one year low of $39.62 and a one year high of $40.27.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The energy giant reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.01 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Exelon will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 14th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.08%.

In other news, CEO Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total transaction of $948,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,136.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. The company owns electric generating facilities, such as nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. It also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon (NYSE:EXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.