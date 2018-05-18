CCM Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 2,315 Shares of Textron (TXT)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Textron (NYSE:TXT) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 175,653 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Textron comprises 2.0% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $10,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Textron by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 112,996 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,394,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Textron by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,378 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Textron by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 29,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Textron by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,438 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Textron by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 11,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.60, for a total transaction of $738,460.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 715,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,050,529.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 158,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $9,976,842.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 715,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,087,433.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 250,225 shares of company stock valued at $15,754,504 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TXT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Textron from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Textron from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Wells Fargo restated an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective (up from $67.00) on shares of Textron in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Textron from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.17.

Textron opened at $66.24 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The firm has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.39. Textron has a fifty-two week low of $65.37 and a fifty-two week high of $65.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Textron had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 12.65%. Textron’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Textron will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. Textron’s payout ratio is 3.27%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

