Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $13.60 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) will report sales of $13.60 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Caterpillar’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $14.02 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.76 billion. Caterpillar posted sales of $11.33 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caterpillar will report full-year sales of $53.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $49.46 billion to $55.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $57.90 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $52.86 billion to $61.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Caterpillar.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.71. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 4.59%. The firm had revenue of $12.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CAT. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price target (down previously from $176.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday. Bank of America cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Caterpillar from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $185.00 price target on Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.55.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $153.69. 2,869,699 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,930,214. Caterpillar has a 52-week low of $152.50 and a 52-week high of $153.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 20th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.35%.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David L. Calhoun bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $155.37 per share, for a total transaction of $776,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,041,989.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas A. Pellette sold 54,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.17, for a total value of $8,181,411.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Lee Financial Co increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 365.1% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives for construction, resource, and energy and transportation industries. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact truck and multi-terrain loaders, forestry excavators, feller bunchers, harvesters, knuckleboom loaders, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skidders, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, track-type loaders, wheel excavators, and track-type tractors.

