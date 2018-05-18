Casella Waste Systems (CWST) and Veolia Environnement (VEOEY) Head-To-Head Analysis

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ: CWST) and Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Casella Waste Systems and Veolia Environnement, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Casella Waste Systems 0 1 3 0 2.75 Veolia Environnement 0 2 3 1 2.83

Casella Waste Systems presently has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential downside of 2.28%. Given Casella Waste Systems’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Casella Waste Systems is more favorable than Veolia Environnement.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.6% of Casella Waste Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Veolia Environnement shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.5% of Casella Waste Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Veolia Environnement shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Casella Waste Systems and Veolia Environnement’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Casella Waste Systems $599.31 million 1.75 -$21.79 million $0.67 36.66 Veolia Environnement $28.38 billion 0.46 $453.92 million $1.22 19.01

Veolia Environnement has higher revenue and earnings than Casella Waste Systems. Veolia Environnement is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Casella Waste Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Casella Waste Systems and Veolia Environnement’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Casella Waste Systems -4.16% -53.97% 4.71% Veolia Environnement N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Veolia Environnement pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Casella Waste Systems does not pay a dividend. Veolia Environnement pays out 65.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

Casella Waste Systems has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Veolia Environnement has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers. The company provides a range of non-hazardous solid waste services, including collections, transfer stations, material recovery facilities, and disposal facilities. It also processes and markets recyclable metals, aluminum, plastics, and paper and corrugated cardboard, as well as recyclables purchased from third-parties. In addition, the company is involved in commodity brokerage operations. As of January 31, 2018, it owned and/or operated 32 solid waste collection operations, 47 transfer stations, 18 recycling facilities, 9 Subtitle D landfills, 4 landfill gas-to-energy facilities, and 1 landfill permitted to accept construction and demolition materials. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Rutland, Vermont.

Veolia Environnement Company Profile

Veolia Environnement S.A. provides a range of environmental services worldwide. It operates through Water, Waste, and Energy businesses. The Water business integrates drinking water and wastewater activities, such as water distribution and collection, water and wastewater treatment and supply, industrial process water, wastewater sludge management, and recycling and reuse solutions, as well as construction of water treatment plant. It also manufactures water treatment equipment and technologies. The Waste business collects, sorts, processes, disposes, and recycles household, commercial, and industrial wastes. The Energy business produces renewable energy comprising heat and electricity produced from waste and biomass; heat from data centers, wastewater calories, and industrial companies; and develops a range of energy management activities, including heating and cooling networks, thermal and multi-technical services, industrial utilities, installation and maintenance of production equipment, and integration services for the management of buildings. The company was formerly known as Vivendi Environnement and changed its name to Veolia Environnement S.A. in 2003. Veolia Environnement S.A. was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

