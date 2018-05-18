Carrizo Oil & Gas (CRZO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Group

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) was downgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Citigroup set a $17.00 target price on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Williams Capital set a $26.00 target price on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.79.

NASDAQ:CRZO opened at $27.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. Carrizo Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $25.83 and a 12 month high of $26.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 2.08.

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.15. Carrizo Oil & Gas had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The business had revenue of $225.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Carrizo Oil & Gas will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider S P. Iv Johnson sold 36,257 shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $537,691.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 211,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,135,432.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider S P. Iv Johnson sold 8,000 shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total transaction of $206,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 231,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,978,233.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 170,143 shares of company stock worth $3,238,079. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $961,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 102,351 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 27,384 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $576,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,162,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,606,000 after buying an additional 24,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion lifted its stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,000,000 after buying an additional 550,000 shares in the last quarter.

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and gas from resource plays primarily in the United States. The company holds interests in oil and gas plays, including Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Delaware Basin in West Texas.

