Captrust Financial Advisors Takes Position in Boeing (BA)

Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 20,437 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,027,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 19,958.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 833,410 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $212,108,000 after purchasing an additional 829,255 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,515,544 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,473,889,000 after purchasing an additional 713,832 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 7,729.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 679,819 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $200,485,000 after purchasing an additional 671,136 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,265,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 681.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 549,282 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $139,633,000 after purchasing an additional 478,982 shares during the period. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $388.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Nord/LB reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $374.63.

Boeing opened at $344.14 on Friday, according to MarketBeat . The firm has a market cap of $199.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07. Boeing has a one year low of $341.44 and a one year high of $343.56.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The aircraft producer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $23.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.22 billion. Boeing had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 3,774.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Boeing will post 14.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 10th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.81%.

In other news, SVP Gregory L. Hyslop sold 2,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.27, for a total transaction of $762,545.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,290,284.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP J Michael Luttig sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total transaction of $3,097,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,593,656.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,373 shares of company stock valued at $4,233,094 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boeing (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.