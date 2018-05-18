Capital One (COF) Insider Sells $461,700.00 in Stock

Capital One (NYSE:COF) insider Kevin S. Borgmann sold 4,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $461,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of COF opened at $96.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.32. Capital One has a 52-week low of $94.55 and a 52-week high of $96.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Capital One (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. Capital One had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 8.38%. Capital One’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Capital One’s payout ratio is 20.54%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in Capital One by 8.5% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 236,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,698,000 after purchasing an additional 18,520 shares during the period. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital One in the first quarter worth $228,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Capital One by 383.1% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 80,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,748,000 after purchasing an additional 64,123 shares during the period. TLP Group LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One in the first quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Capital One by 27.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 269,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,810,000 after purchasing an additional 58,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Capital One from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Capital One in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Capital One from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo cut their price objective on shares of Capital One from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Capital One and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.52.

About Capital One

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

