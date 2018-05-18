Capital One (COF) Forecasted to Earn FY2018 Earnings of $9.55 Per Share

Capital One (NYSE:COF) – Research analysts at Jefferies Group reduced their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for Capital One in a report released on Wednesday, May 16th. Jefferies Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $9.55 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $9.99. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Capital One’s Q4 2018 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $3.18 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $2.64 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $10.63 EPS.

Get Capital One alerts:

Capital One (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. Capital One had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on COF. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective (up from $112.00) on shares of Capital One in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Capital One in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Instinet lowered shares of Capital One from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $98.47 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.52.

Shares of Capital One opened at $96.74 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a market capitalization of $46.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Capital One has a 1 year low of $94.55 and a 1 year high of $96.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Capital One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.54%.

In other news, insider Kevin S. Borgmann sold 4,860 shares of Capital One stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $461,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kleber Santos sold 5,607 shares of Capital One stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $548,028.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,553,479.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 293,770 shares of company stock worth $27,484,751. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 51,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,128,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. American Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One by 1.0% during the first quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 58,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,622,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Sentinel Trust Co. LBA lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 49,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,896,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.