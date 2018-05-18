Capita (CPI) PT Lowered to GBX 120

Capita (LON:CPI) had its target price decreased by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 203 ($2.75) to GBX 120 ($1.63) in a report issued on Monday morning. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Capita in a report on Friday, May 11th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.39) price target on shares of Capita in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Capita in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Capita in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 188 ($2.55) price target on shares of Capita in a report on Thursday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 343.69 ($4.66).

Capita stock opened at GBX 139.52 ($1.89) on Monday. Capita has a one year low of GBX 149.25 ($2.02) and a one year high of GBX 721 ($9.78).

In other Capita news, insider John Cresswell bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 123 ($1.67) per share, with a total value of £3,690 ($5,005.43). Also, insider Jonathan (Jon) Lewis bought 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 184 ($2.50) per share, for a total transaction of £39,560 ($53,662.51). Insiders have acquired 54,697 shares of company stock worth $9,729,558 in the last 90 days.

Capita plc provides customer management, administration, and professional support services to clients in the private and public sectors. The company offers business process management, business transformation, corporate and administration, customer management, debt solution, digital and software solution, financial, HR and recruitment, information technology, legal, procurement, property and infrastructure, and travel and event services.

