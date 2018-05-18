Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $50.36 Million Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (USMV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 969,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,352 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $50,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1,911.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,470,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,651,000 after acquiring an additional 9,950,172 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,453,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,494,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,195,000 after purchasing an additional 589,801 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,794,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,823,000 after purchasing an additional 499,425 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 935,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,379,000 after purchasing an additional 424,293 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $52.30 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.