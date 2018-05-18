Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $27.94 Million Position in SPDR Gold Shares (GLD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,244 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $27,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 169.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,898,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $482,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449,200 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,438,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $306,736,000 after purchasing an additional 164,858 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 39,828.7% in the first quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 1,136,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,923 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 521.4% in the fourth quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 865,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,957,000 after purchasing an additional 725,800 shares during the period. Finally, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 862,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,693,000 after purchasing an additional 166,331 shares during the period.

Shares of GLD opened at $122.36 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $121.95 and a 12-month high of $122.43.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

