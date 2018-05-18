Calumet Specialty Products Partners (CLMT) Shares Down 0%

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) shares fell 0% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.65 and last traded at $7.65. 564,689 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 86% from the average session volume of 303,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.65.

Several research firms recently commented on CLMT. BidaskClub upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.19.

Get Calumet Specialty Products Partners alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $611.40 million, a P/E ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.44.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $883.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.80 million. Calumet Specialty Products Partners had a negative return on equity of 28.67% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Knott David M purchased a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the first quarter worth about $6,666,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 801,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,173,000 after purchasing an additional 286,558 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 297,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 76,768 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 34.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 211,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 54,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 152,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 41,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. produces and sells specialty hydrocarbon products in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Products and Fuel Products. The Specialty Products segment offers various lubricating oils, white mineral oils, solvents, petrolatums, waxes, synthetic lubricants, and other products which are used primarily as raw material components for basic automotive, industrial, and consumer goods.

Receive News & Ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.