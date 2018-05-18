California Resources (CRC) PT Set at $41.00 by Imperial Capital

Imperial Capital set a $41.00 price target on California Resources (NYSE:CRC) in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded California Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised California Resources from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Bank of America set a $38.00 price objective on California Resources and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded California Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. California Resources presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.75.

Shares of California Resources traded down $0.20, hitting $36.68, during mid-day trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 30,877 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,899,088. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.56. California Resources has a twelve month low of $33.85 and a twelve month high of $34.89. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 5.79.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that California Resources will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Harry T. Mcmahon bought 35,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.18 per share, with a total value of $503,815.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 48,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,601.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRC. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in California Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $5,092,000. Elephas Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of California Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $26,082,000. Masters Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of California Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $19,440,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of California Resources by 1,855.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 727,722 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,480,000 after acquiring an additional 690,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Square Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of California Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $10,471,000. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

